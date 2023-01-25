Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Egypt says it discovered ancient city in Luxor

25 January 2023, 12:22
CAIRO. KAZINFORM A roughly 2,000-year-old settlement dating back to the Roman period has been discovered in southern Egypt, the country’s Tourism and Antiquities Ministry announced Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the ministry said an archeological mission unearthed a complete Roman-era residential city near the Luxor Temple in eastern Luxor.

It said the area, which is said to be an extension of the ancient city of Thebes, was recorded as «the most important and oldest settlement» on the east coast of Luxor Governorate.

Thebes, currently known as the city of Luxor, is considered one of the most important cities of ancient Egypt.

Ancient Thebes and its tombs were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced that a pharaoh's tomb dating back 3,500 years had been found in southern Egypt. A joint Egyptian-British team discovered the previously unknown pharaoh's tomb during excavations in the ancient city of Luxor.


Photo: aa.com.tr




