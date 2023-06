Egypt reopens Djoser pyramid after 14 years

SAQQARA. KAZINFORM Egypt reopened the Step Pyramid of Djoser on Thursday after a 14 year-long restoration work, despite the uncertain effect of the coronavirus outbreak on tourism.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli told Efe that this was a good time for the reopening of the 4,700-year-old pyramid in the country, which has reported two confirmed cases of the virus so far, EFE reports.