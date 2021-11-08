Egypt opens 2 int'l expos on smart transport, IT solutions

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated on Sunday the fourth edition of the Smart Transportation and Logistics Fair and Forum for the Middle East and Africa (TransMEA 2021) in a massive exhibition center in Cairo, Xinhua reports.

Held on Nov. 7-10, the four-day expo gathers about 250 companies representing 20 countries, featuring their products and services related to smart, innovative and eco-friendly transportation.

TransMEA 2021 hosts innovations of the world's leading corporations in the field including China's Huawei and Sweden's Scania, along with local firms, institutions and partners such as the Arab Contractors, Ghabbour Auto, Geyushi Motors and the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).

Paolo Guarnieri, head of business development department of Italy's Movyon company for smart road services and technologies, said it is the first time for his company to join TransMEA.

He added that Movyon is carrying out a project of providing smart road management and tolling station systems for a number of Egyptian highways.

«This is a very good and high-level expo. Egypt is a fast-growing country and I think we can find other projects here with Egyptian partners,» the Italian businessman told Xinhua.

TransMEA 2021 is held this year side by side with the 25th Technology Fair and Forum for the Middle East and Africa (Cairo ICT 2021), Egypt's largest annual international exhibition for information and communications technology.

The two expos are held in five vast halls of Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo, two for TransMEA and three for Cairo ICT which hosts about 400 companies, according to Heba Mahmoud, public relations manager of Tradefairs International, the event's organizing company.

«We have been organizing the event for 25 years and the state has provided all support for us out of its interest in technology and belief in digital transformation, which encourages international companies to come to Egypt,» Mahmoud told Xinhua.

Among the corporations participating in Cairo ICT 2021 are Huawei, Microsoft and a number of Egyptian firms, banks and institutions including Banque Misr.



