Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Egypt hosts inl’t exhibition to mark Abai’s 175th anniv

    16 November 2020, 16:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of the international project led by the Abai information and cultural center the solemn opening of the international exhibition dubbed Abai zhane Rukhani mura (Abai and the spiritual legacy) and the presentation of Abai’s book in Arab take place in the Kazakh Embassy in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Kazinform cites the Embassy.

    The events taken place under the support of the Kazakh Ministries of Culture and Sport, Foreign Affairs, and the Kazakh Embassy in Egypt focus on promoting Kazakh literature and spirituality, habit of reading of Abai’s works, facilitating the study of the poet’s legacy by foreign scholars, and publishing scientific works.

    The books, periodicals, audio materials and electronic information resources were on display at the events. The visitors will also be provided with access to the Kazakh National E-Library's full-text databases , containing over 800 publications about Abai.

    Abai’s book in the Arab language was also presented by the publishing house of the Arab League’s Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture Events Exhibition Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Kazakhstan claims gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships
    Kazakhstani wrestlers claim 4 medals at international tournament in Bishkek
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays