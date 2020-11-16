Egypt hosts inl’t exhibition to mark Abai’s 175th anniv

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of the international project led by the Abai information and cultural center the solemn opening of the international exhibition dubbed Abai zhane Rukhani mura (Abai and the spiritual legacy) and the presentation of Abai’s book in Arab take place in the Kazakh Embassy in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Kazinform cites the Embassy.

The events taken place under the support of the Kazakh Ministries of Culture and Sport, Foreign Affairs, and the Kazakh Embassy in Egypt focus on promoting Kazakh literature and spirituality, habit of reading of Abai’s works, facilitating the study of the poet’s legacy by foreign scholars, and publishing scientific works.

The books, periodicals, audio materials and electronic information resources were on display at the events. The visitors will also be provided with access to the Kazakh National E-Library's full-text databases , containing over 800 publications about Abai.

Abai’s book in the Arab language was also presented by the publishing house of the Arab League’s Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization.