    Egypt detects 1st monkeypox case

    8 September 2022, 14:47

    CAIRO. KAZINFORM Egypt has detected its first monkeypox case in an Egyptian who has a residency in a European country and frequently visits it, the health ministry said late Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    «The 42-year-old man has been quarantined in a specialized isolation hospital, and his condition was stable,» the ministry reported in a statement.

    The statement added that the case was detected amid ordinary epidemiological monitoring procedures by the ministry, noting that preventive measures approved by the World Health Organization have been taken with the patient and the people in direct contact with him.

    The statement did not reveal the name of the European country


    Фото:reuters.com

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News Monkeypox
