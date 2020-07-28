Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Egg-sized hailstones smashed house roofs in Karaganda rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 July 2020, 21:16
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Egg-sized hailstones have hit Samarka village, Abai district, in Karaganda region, which reportedly caused damage to the dwellers' green plantations and the roofs of the houses, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The photos of the egg-sized hailstones fell in Samarka village, Karaganda region, have been shared on Instagram. The hail has reportedly smashed the roofs of the houses.

Notably, the emergency department forecast rain and hail for Karaganda region on July 29, predicting the possibility of hailstones mainly in the northern, eastern and central parts of the region.

It is said that the damage caused by the hail is to be revealed.

