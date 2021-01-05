Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    'Egemen Qazaqstan' publishes President’s article on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

    5 January 2021, 09:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This morning 'Egemen Qazaqstan' newspaper has published the article by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ‘Tauyelsizdik barinen kymbat’, Kazinform reports.

    The article of the Head of State is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. In the article, the President not only highlights the milestones of Kazakhstan’s Independence, development and achievements, but also names the goals for the upcoming decade.

    Kazakhstan will celebrate the huge milestone, the 30th anniversary of its independence, on the 16th of December 2021. The country proclaimed its sovereignty on the 16th of December in 1991.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea