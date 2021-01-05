Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

'Egemen Qazaqstan' publishes President’s article on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 January 2021, 09:01
'Egemen Qazaqstan' publishes President’s article on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This morning 'Egemen Qazaqstan' newspaper has published the article by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ‘Tauyelsizdik barinen kymbat’, Kazinform reports.

The article of the Head of State is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. In the article, the President not only highlights the milestones of Kazakhstan’s Independence, development and achievements, but also names the goals for the upcoming decade.

Kazakhstan will celebrate the huge milestone, the 30th anniversary of its independence, on the 16th of December 2021. The country proclaimed its sovereignty on the 16th of December in 1991.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran