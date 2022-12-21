Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Effective water resources management requires interaction beyond Central Asia – Kairat Sarybai

21 December 2022, 13:19
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Migration flows management, tackling poverty and attracting foreign economic assistance require smooth coordination in the multilateral framework, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybai said Monday at the First Central Asian Media Forum in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the First Central Asian Media Forum, Kairat Sarybai pointed out the issues of effective and fair water resources management in the context of global warming require out-of-the-box approach and effective interaction with the countries of the basin and beyond Central Asia.

He also added that migration flows management, tackling poverty, attracting foreign economic assistance and vice versa also require smooth coordination in the multilateral framework. In his words, that is exactly what CICA can ensure.

Secretary General Sarybai reminded that the 6th CICA Summit was held in Astana and saw the adoption of two important documents – its action plan on the global counter-terrorism strategy as well as CICA cooperation in the sphere of security with the use of information and communications technologies.


CICA summarizes its activities in 2022, approves plans for further actions
