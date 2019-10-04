Go to the main site
    EFE news agency kicks off campaign to mark 80th anniversary

    4 October 2019, 09:36

    MADRID. KAZINFORM EFE news agency has kicked off a project Thursday on the occasion of its 80th anniversary for which a new logo and slogan («EFE is always there») has been created, in addition to a special website showing content related to the celebration, including a documentary called «The Agency» and an eight-episode series, as well as information about events and sponsors.

    The project will be presented officially on Sunday, 6 October, within the framework of the 75th General Assembly of the Inter American Press Association (IAPA) in Miami (United States), since the goal of EFE's celebration is not only to mark its 80 years of history but above all relaunch its image worldwide in order to strengthen its position as the world's first agency in Spanish and among the major international news agencies, EFE reports.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

