EEC, World Bank agree on new approaches to cooperation

12 February 2020, 16:32
EEC, World Bank agree on new approaches to cooperation

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Headquarters of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Moscow, Russia hosted on Tuesday meeting of Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Board Mikhail Myasnikovich and World Bank’s (WB) Vice-President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller, KABAR reports.

According to the press service of the EEC, the sides discussed possible areas of cooperation between the EEC and the World Bank, the issues of interfacing the EEC and the «One Belt, One Road» Chinese initiative, the prospects of implementing a unified system of traceability of goods within the Union.

Mikhail Myasnikovich noted the World Bank works on a bilateral basis with all the EAEU states, while more active interaction with the Union as a whole could give a much greater economic effect.

The EEC Board chairman proposed to reform the work in such a way as to move to infrastructure projects across the Eurasian Economic Union.

«These projects should be very attractive, motivate countries to participate,» said Chairman Myasnikovich.

The parties agreed on new approaches to cooperation and on the implementation of joint projects in the future for the development of the economies of the EAEU countries.


