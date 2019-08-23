EEC to promote cooperation between lift makers

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) will promote cooperation between producers of elevator equipment in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Member of the Board (Minister) for Industry and Agribusiness Complex of the EEC Aleksandr Subbotin said, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

Aleksandr Subbotin met with Mogilev Oblast Governor Leonid Zayats and Boris Kovalevsky, Director General of the lift manufacturer Mogilevliftmash in Mogilev on 23 August. The parties discussed prospects of industrial cooperation between Mogilev Oblast and the EAEU member states. «We have experience of stable cooperation between Belarusian and Russian lift manufacturers,» Aleksandr Subbotin noted. «We are ready to facilitate further integration in this area. One of the measures for this will be setting up transnational companies in the EAEU.»

«Mogilev Oblast successfully develops agriculture, chemical and petrochemical industries, mechanical engineering, food and light industries, construction materials production, electricity and woodworking industries,» the EEC noted. «Mogilev Oblast actively cooperates with over a hundred countries. One of the largest enterprises of the region is the Belarusian lift manufacturer Mogilevliftmash. Aleksandr Subbotin met with the director general of the enterprise to discuss activities in line with agreements to set up transnational companies in the EAEU reached at the level of industry ministers of the EAEU member states in July 2019. One of the promising areas of transnational cooperation is production of elevator equipment. Mogilevliftmash will take part in the first project to establish a joint enterprise with a Russian lift manufacturer.»

According to Aleksandr Subbotin, the EEC will design a strategic document regulating the sector of hoisting and transportation equipment and will help enterprises advance into the markets of third countries.

«We will set out the terms of promoting export of our products in detail at the meeting of the EAEU Industrial Policy Council which will take place in Cairo in October,» Aleksandr Subbotin added.

