Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

EEC names new Minister of antimonopoly regulation and competition

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 November 2020, 17:11
EEC names new Minister of antimonopoly regulation and competition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council made a decision to appoint Arman Shakkaliyev as the new member of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission from the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the commission's press service.

He will monitor the issues of antimonopoly regulation and competition at transborder markets of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Shakkaliyev will step in after former representative of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin was named as the Chairman of the Agency for Competitiveness Protection and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Mr Shakkaliyev has extensive managing experience under his belt as worked for the Ministry for Investment and Trade as well as for the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals   Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region