    EEC, EDB to consolidate efforts to develop EAEU economies

    11 February 2020, 11:32

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) intend to consolidate efforts to develop economies of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, the commission's press service told BelTA after Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich met with EDB Chairman of the Board Andrei Belyaninov in Moscow on 10 February.

    Preliminary approaches to consolidating efforts with a view to developing economies of the Eurasian Economic Union member states were agreed, the press service noted.

    Mikhail Myasnikovich and Andrei Belyaninov discussed prospects of deeper integration and future cooperation. Agreements were reached on stepping up interaction between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Eurasian Development Bank, on improving the procedures for implementing projects in the real sector and within the framework of infrastructure platforms of Eurasian Economic Union countries.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Eurasian Economic Union
