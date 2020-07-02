Go to the main site
    EEC, EAEU countries to work out recommendations on resuming international transportation

    2 July 2020, 08:44

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Prospects of resuming international transportation in countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and antiepidemic aspects of preparations for a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk were discussed by the council of heads of sanitary and epidemiological wellbeing agencies of the EAEU member states, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission told BelTA.

    With assistance of the Eurasian Economic Union member states the commission intends to work out recommendations on determining approaches to resuming international transportation between the member states. The possibility of resumption of international transportation will be determined depending on the epidemiological situation in the EAEU member states, BelTA reports.

    Since a conventional session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council may take place in Minsk on 17 July 2020, the sanitary and epidemiological service of Belarus is doing some groundwork to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19. Plans have been made for a mutual recognition of documents on the observance of prevention measures.

    The council also discussed a comprehensive plan on measures in the area of healthcare and sanitary and epidemiological wellbeing designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection and other infectious diseases in the Eurasian Economic Union. The document will be discussed at a session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on 10 July and the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on 17 July.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

