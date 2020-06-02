EEC Board to discuss COVID-19 response in EAEU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) will consider a plan of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Eurasian Economic Union on 2 June, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

The EEC Board will consider a draft comprehensive plan of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in the EAEU member states. After the approval by the EEC Board, the document will be considered by the EEC Council and submitted too the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council,» the press service noted.

The Board will examine several regulatory documents on the use of sanitary, phytosanitary and veterinary measures. Among them are the amendments to the forms of the uniform veterinary certificates for controlled goods imported into the EAEU from third countries, to the uniform veterinary (veterinary and sanitary) requirements for goods subject to veterinary control (supervision), and to the provision on quarantine phytosanitary control (surveillance) in the EAEU customs territory.

In the field of industrial policy, the EEC Board is set to approve a regulation on molecular genetic examination of pedigree stock in the EAEU countries, Kazinform refers to BelTA.




