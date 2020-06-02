Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

EEC Board to discuss COVID-19 response in EAEU

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 June 2020, 09:09
EEC Board to discuss COVID-19 response in EAEU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) will consider a plan of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Eurasian Economic Union on 2 June, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

The EEC Board will consider a draft comprehensive plan of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in the EAEU member states. After the approval by the EEC Board, the document will be considered by the EEC Council and submitted too the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council,» the press service noted.

The Board will examine several regulatory documents on the use of sanitary, phytosanitary and veterinary measures. Among them are the amendments to the forms of the uniform veterinary certificates for controlled goods imported into the EAEU from third countries, to the uniform veterinary (veterinary and sanitary) requirements for goods subject to veterinary control (supervision), and to the provision on quarantine phytosanitary control (surveillance) in the EAEU customs territory.

In the field of industrial policy, the EEC Board is set to approve a regulation on molecular genetic examination of pedigree stock in the EAEU countries, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region