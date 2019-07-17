Go to the main site
      Eurasian Economic Union

    EEC Board approves Agreement on Advisory Council on exchange rate policy

    17 July 2019, 16:10

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has approved the draft Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states Advisory Council on exchange rate policy, KABAR informs.

    The press service of the EECsaid that the document is developed on the basis of the provisions of theUnion’s Treaty. It stipulates coordination of the exchange rate policy by aseparate body, which includes heads of national (central) banks of the Union’sstates.

    The draft agreement definesthe tasks, functions, composition and authority of the Council, as well as theprocess and procedures for decision-making. Among the tasks of the Council arethe development and deepening of cooperation between national (central) bankson exchange rate policy issues, identification of potential sources of vulnerabilityand external shocks, which may cause instability in the domestic foreignexchange markets and increase mutual fluctuations of national currencies andothers.

    The document will be sent tothe countries of the Union for internal approval.

    The Eurasian EconomicCommission (EEC) is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Unionresponsible for implementing decisions, upholding the EEU treaties and managingthe day-to-day business of the Union.

    The EEU currently comprises 5member states-Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Eurasian Economic Union
