EEC Board approves Agreement on Advisory Council on exchange rate policy

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has approved the draft Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states Advisory Council on exchange rate policy, KABAR informs.
The draft agreement defines the tasks, functions, composition and authority of the Council, as well as the process and procedures for decision-making. Among the tasks of the Council are the development and deepening of cooperation between national (central) banks on exchange rate policy issues, identification of potential sources of vulnerability and external shocks, which may cause instability in the domestic foreign exchange markets and increase mutual fluctuations of national currencies and others.
The document will be sent to the countries of the Union for internal approval.
The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union responsible for implementing decisions, upholding the EEU treaties and managing the day-to-day business of the Union.
The EEU currently comprises 5 member states-Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.