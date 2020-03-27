Go to the main site
    EEC bans exporting of personal protective equipment to combat COVID-19

    27 March 2020, 10:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - EEC Board has made a decision to impose a temporary ban on exporting personal protective equipment, disinfectants, medical products from the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union amid the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    The list of goods prohibited for export from the customs territory of the EAEU includes cotton wool, gauze, bandages, medical masks, half masks, respirator masks, respirators, filters for personal protective equipment for respiratory organs, goggles, disinfectants, shoe covers, certain types of clothing and accessories for clothes, gloves.

    The order will be valid until September 30, 2020.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Eurasian Economic Union
