    EDUHUB invites teachers to webinar on preventing and reacting to violence and bullying in schools

    26 September 2022, 16:50

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The international online platform for learning in the field of health and well-being EDUHUB, UNESCO, and the Kadir-Kasiet public association invite teachers to a free webinar titled «How to prevent and react to violence and bullying in schools?»

    The seminar will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2022 at 17.00 (GMT+6). Participants will receive electronic certificates, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

    Vitaliy Nikonovich, head of the international educational platform EduHub, will host the webinar. The workshop will cover the following topics:

    Violence and bullying at school. Cyberbullying. Scale and consequences.

    Why is this a problem for the entire school and how can it be addressed?

    What can each teacher do?

    Experience and resources of Kyrgyzstan and other countries

    Register here.


    Photo: en.unesco.kz
    Almaty Education UNESCO Kazakhstan
