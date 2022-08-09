Qazaq TV
Educative programs at Kazakhstani kindergartens to be revised
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Educative programs for kindergartens are to be revised in Kazakhstan, Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov said Tuesday at the weekly meeting of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We are working to revise the educative programs at kindergartens. This direction of work is of paramount importance. We have approved a new model of preschool upbringing and education as well as a new state standard,» Minister Aimagambetov said.

The minister added that all programs at Kazakhstani kindergartens are aimed at upbringing healthy, open-minded, creative thinking, diligent and curious children.

He also noted that the work is being carried out to enhance the qualification of kindergarten teachers.

Earlier the Minister of Enlightenment revealed that 534 kindergartens for some 47,000 children had been opened in Kazakhstan last year.


