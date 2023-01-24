Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
24 January 2023, 08:38
Educational centre for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The first educational centre for special needs kids opened in Inderbor village in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

Some 50 children aged 3-12 years old may attend the centre, the district akimat’s press service reports.

District governor Daryn Shamuratov opening the centre said it is an important event for it will let children experiencing developmental disorders n social interaction adapt to new social conditions.

There are 102 children with learning disabilities in Inder district, 83 of which suffer from disabilities.


