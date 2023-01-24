Educational center for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The first educational center for special needs kids opened in Inderbor village in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

Some 50 children aged 3-12 years old may attend the center, the district akimat’s press service reports.

Opening the center, district governor Daryn Shamuratov said it is an important event for it will let children experiencing developmental disorders in social interaction adapt to new social conditions.

There are 102 children with learning disabilities in Inder district, 83 of which suffer from disabilities.



