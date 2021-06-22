Go to the main site
    Education Ministry names new Chairperson of one of its committee

    22 June 2021, 20:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gulzat Kobenova has been appointed the Chairperson of the Committee for ensuring quality in the sphere of education and science of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1978 in Aktobe region, Ms Kobenova is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe State University and the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    She began her professional career back in 1998 at the Zhubanov Aktobe State University. In 2009, she joined the Information and Archives Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    From 2010 till 2018 Ms Kobenova held various posts at the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In 2018-2019 she served as the deputy director of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. In 2019, she also worked for the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In September 2019 she became the Chairperson of the Committee for control in the sphere of education and science of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

