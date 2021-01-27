Go to the main site
    Education and Science Ministry appoints new Chief of Staff

    27 January 2021, 12:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sarsembayev has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Education and Science, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    Mr Sarsembayev was born in 1978 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi National University, majoring in law.

    His career began as a lawyer at the Institute of International Law and Business Daneker in 1998. From 2000 to 2002, he worked as a leading specialist, head specialist in the Ministry of State Revenues of Kazakhstan. Between 2002 and 2005, he served as acting expert, senior expert, head expert of the Legislation and Legal Expertise Department of the President’s Office of Kazakhstan.

    In 2005 and 2011, he headed the Legal Expertise Division of the Constitutional Council Office of Kazakhstan. Prior to his recent appointment, he has served as executive secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.


