    Editor-in-Chief of Aqiqat journal Amankhan Alimuly passed away

    30 March 2020, 13:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Editor-in-Chief of Aqiqat journal Amankhan Alimuly passed away, Kazinform reports.

    Famous poet Amankhan Alimuly was a member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan and Laureate of Alash International Prize. He was born in 1952 in Otrar municipality of Turkestan region.

    Amankhan Alimuly was a graduate of the Kazakh National University and All-Union Maxim Gorky Literature Institute. He is the author of a number of poetry collections such as Kezdessu (Meeting, 1983), Zhanymnyn Zhapyragy (Leaf of My Heart, 1989), Ai Nury Alakanymda (Light of Moon in My Hands, 1996).

    In 2019 he was awarded with the title of the Honorary Citizen of Arys town.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

