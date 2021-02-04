Editions of Abai’s selected works in UN’s official languages handed over to UNESCO Director General

PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ambassador Jean Galiev met with the Organization’s Director General Audrey Azoulay.

During the meeting, the Ambassador handed over to the UNESCO’s most senior official a collection of works of Abai Kunanbaiuly in six official UN languages, translated on his 175th anniversary by Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Translations in accordance with the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

Azoulay said that she had read with interest Tokayev’s article «Abai as Spiritual Reformer» and was impressed by the wisdom and scale of the thoughts of the poet, writer and humanist, which remain relevant to this day. The Director General also noted Abai’s significant contribution to the development of Kazakh culture and literature, which have become part of the humanity’s common heritage.

Thanks to the effort of translators, Abai became closer to a foreign reader and began «speaking» in many languages of the world.

The Ambassador also presented the panel «Saukele» to the UNESCO Secretariat, stressing that this traditional headdress symbolizes the honorable role of women in the Kazakh society, which from time immemorial has been characterized by its openness and love of freedom.

The Director General assured that Saukele would occupy a worthy place in the headquarters’ collection.