Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Editions of Abai’s selected works in UN’s official languages handed over to UNESCO Director General

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 February 2021, 19:44
Editions of Abai’s selected works in UN’s official languages handed over to UNESCO Director General

PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ambassador Jean Galiev met with the Organization’s Director General Audrey Azoulay.

During the meeting, the Ambassador handed over to the UNESCO’s most senior official a collection of works of Abai Kunanbaiuly in six official UN languages, translated on his 175th anniversary by Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Translations in accordance with the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

photo

Azoulay said that she had read with interest Tokayev’s article «Abai as Spiritual Reformer» and was impressed by the wisdom and scale of the thoughts of the poet, writer and humanist, which remain relevant to this day. The Director General also noted Abai’s significant contribution to the development of Kazakh culture and literature, which have become part of the humanity’s common heritage.

Thanks to the effort of translators, Abai became closer to a foreign reader and began «speaking» in many languages of the world.

The Ambassador also presented the panel «Saukele» to the UNESCO Secretariat, stressing that this traditional headdress symbolizes the honorable role of women in the Kazakh society, which from time immemorial has been characterized by its openness and love of freedom.

The Director General assured that Saukele would occupy a worthy place in the headquarters’ collection.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Culture   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects