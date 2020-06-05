Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    EDB to consider participating in financing of import substitution projects in EAEU

    5 June 2020, 11:06

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is ready to consider participating in financing import substitution projects in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This topic was discussed at a working meeting between Andrey Belyaninov, Chairman of the EDB Management Board, and Artak Kamalyan, Minister in charge of Industry and Agriculture at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), BelTA has learned from the EEC press service.

    «The Eurasian Development Bank is ready to consider financing of project proposals submitted by the EEC. Today, industry accounts for about 22% of our current investment portfolio. I am sure this can be scaled up. For this reason, our joint work with the EEC in this area is extremely important,» Andrey Belyaninov said.

    He also noted that an important criterion in selecting projects to be financed by the EDB is their integration effect.

    The strategic objectives of the EEC and the EDB are similar in many respects as both institutions focus on developing integration in Eurasia and ensuring economic growth in their member states. This is especially relevant as regards the implementation of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's order dated 10 April 2020 that urges the Bank to enhance support to union projects amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    «Major joint industrial projects with a strong integration effect that create products with high added value are of key importance,» Artak Kamalyan said. «The Industrialization Map and the Union Agroindustrialization Map list the most promising joint projects. Implementing these projects will help avoid overlaps in EAEU production and mitigate project investment risks,» the minister noted, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published