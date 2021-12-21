EDB lists US$100 million 2-year bonds on Astana International Exchange

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Exchange (AIX, Exchange) is pleased to announce that Eurasian Development Bank (EDB, Bank) has listed US$100 million 2-year bonds with a coupon of 1.5% per annum on AIX.

The deal has been announced on 13 December during the investors’ webinar organized by AIX, the AIFC’s official website reads.

Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Management Board of the EDB, said:

«We welcome and express our readiness to further develop our partnership with AIX, including by working together to launch REPO transactions. The Bank will continue to work on building the EDB's yield curve, including through the placement of $100 million 2-year bonds on AIX.»

The AIFC Governor, Dr Kairat Kelimbetov, noted:

«The Eurasian Development Bank is one of the key partners of the Astana International Financial Center and plays a significant role in the development of the economy of Kazakhstan and other Bank’s member states. We are proud to serve as one of the first-choice platforms for debt securities issued by the Eurasian Development Bank. We believe EADB can rightfully be considered as a frequent issuer, and we will be glad to continue our fruitfully beneficial cooperation going forward.«

Daniyar Imangaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the EDB Management Board, stressed that the Bank managed to implement several landmark transactions on the AIX, both as an issuer and as an arranger of Kazakhstani issues, among which sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers.

»The debut transaction on the AIX for the placement of $100 million in EDB bonds took place in 2020. In November of this year, we managed to close another important deal for the EDB from the ESG segment - the debut issue of social bonds worth 20 billion tenge,« Daniyar Imangaliyev said.

Stressing the importance of the ESG topic for the EDB, Nazira Satbekova, Managing Director - Head of the Bank's Funding Directorate of the EDB, said that this year the Bank approved the Policy on Green and Social Bond Issues, under which 2 debut issues of green and social bonds were placed.

»Both issues have been confirmed by an accredited verifier, the green bonds are included, and the social bonds are planned for inclusion in the registry of the International Capital Markets Association - ICMA. Investors' funds will be used to finance the Bank's ESG projects, which we plan to report on as part of the Bank's annual report. The Bank's role in the ESG agenda in the member countries is very important and promising, our task is to strengthen this role« - noted Nazira Satbekova.

Reference:

AIX was formed in 2017 within the Astana International Financial Centre development framework. AIX shareholders are AIFC, Goldman Sachs, the Shanghai stock exchange, the silk Road Fund, and NASDAQ, which also provides the AIX trading platform. The exchange operates within a regulatory environment based on the principles of English Law, thus providing a reliable investment environment. The mission of AIX is to develop an active capital market in Kazakhstan and the region by providing clear and favorable conditions for attracting financing to private and public businesses. AIX develops special segments for mining companies as well as infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road initiative. More details: www.aix.kz

The Astana International Financial Centre was established on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as part of the National Plan «100 steps to implement five institutional reforms«. On July 2, 2020, as part of the meeting of the AIFC Management Council, the Center's Development Strategy was adopted until 2025. According to it, the vision of the AIFC is to become a leading international financial centre in the region, including Central Asia, the Caucasus, the EAEU countries, Western China, Mongolia and Eastern Europe.

The mission of AIFC is to promote the sustainable long-term development of the region. As the Head of State noted, K.Tokayev, «The AIFC with its unique capabilities can act as a universal platform connecting the countries of the region.« https://aifc.kz/



