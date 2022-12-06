Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.33 eur/kzt 495.57

    rub/kzt 7.5 cny/kzt 67.57
Weather:
Astana-15-17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan

    6 December 2022, 19:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank, more than $3.8bn is provided to carry out projects in Kazakhstan before 2026, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government head.

    Kazakh Prime Minister, Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank’s Council Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Board of the EDB.

    The meeting focused on the results of the work of the Bank in 2022 and plan for the next year. This year, the Bank increased its investment in projects in the country to $1.2bn, exceeding the planned figures of last year. In 2023, around $1.1bn is expected to funneled in the priority sectors of the economy.

    Smailov noted the importance of increasing the number of cooperative projects.

    According to Podguzov, more than $3.8bn is provided to carry out projects in Kazakhstan before 2026.

    «In the next year, the priorities of financing will be projects aimed at development of logistics infrastructure, provision of water resources, food and energy security, and improvement of environmental indicators,» said the EDB head.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Outflow of foreign investments from Kyrgyzstan decreased by 1.6% - statistics
    Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
    Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%
    Kazakh PM gives tasks to promote fishing industry in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
    2 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
    3 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
    4 Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away
    5 State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city