Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    EDB forecasts 4.2% growth in Kazakh economy in 2023

    29 November 2022, 15:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) presented a macro-economic forecast for 2023 for Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The economy of Kazakhstan was robust against internal and external shocks. This was possible thanks to the measures of the tax and budget policy. According to our estimates, the growth is to stand at 2.8%. In the base scenario, a 4.2% growth is expected,» said Aigul Berdigulova, senior analyst of the Directorate for Research of the EDB’s Country Analysis Center.

    According to her, the country is to expect growth in output in manufacturing, construction, service sector, including as a result of the effect of the 10 national projects.

    «The key driver of growth for the next year is set to be the launching of new capacities at the Tengiz oilfield with the CPC (Caspian Pipeline Consortium) working in full operation and new capacities as planned as the main precondition,» she said.

    In 2024, as Berdigulova noted, the country’s economic growth will gradually accelerate to 4.4%.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan-France sales for 9 months hit USD 2.5 bln
    Russia keeps the leads in import deliveries to Kazakhstan
    China-Belarus park Great Stone, Kazakhstan's logistic operator sign cooperation document
    Kazakh Parliament adopts republican budget until 2025
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s role in global movement for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation discussed in Belgium
    2 Kazakhstan and Canada confirm course toward strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial coop
    3 China-Belarus park Great Stone, Kazakhstan's logistic operator sign cooperation document
    4 Biting frosts to engulf Kazakhstan’s east, temperature to fall to -43 °C
    5 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks