EDB forecasts 4.2% growth in Kazakh economy in 2023

29 November 2022, 15:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) presented a macro-economic forecast for 2023 for Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The economy of Kazakhstan was robust against internal and external shocks. This was possible thanks to the measures of the tax and budget policy. According to our estimates, the growth is to stand at 2.8%. In the base scenario, a 4.2% growth is expected,» said Aigul Berdigulova, senior analyst of the Directorate for Research of the EDB’s Country Analysis Center.

According to her, the country is to expect growth in output in manufacturing, construction, service sector, including as a result of the effect of the 10 national projects.

«The key driver of growth for the next year is set to be the launching of new capacities at the Tengiz oilfield with the CPC (Caspian Pipeline Consortium) working in full operation and new capacities as planned as the main precondition,» she said.

In 2024, as Berdigulova noted, the country’s economic growth will gradually accelerate to 4.4%.


