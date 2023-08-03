ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past three years the ecotourism arrivals more than doubled in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Culture and Sports Ministry.

In 2020 their number made 985,000 to grow up to 2 million at the close of 2022 which tells of ecotourism growth dynamics.

New tourist sites, such as visitor’s centres, camping and glamping sites are being built at the national parks of Kazakhstan. They provide information about the local ecosystem, wild animals, trails, routes, trailheads, etc. For the past two years 14 new visitor’s centres were opened countrywide. Of which seven and financed by private investments. The number of glamping sites also grew to 38.