Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Economy of simple things gave opportunity to fulfill certain projects, PM

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 December 2020, 11:00
Economy of simple things gave opportunity to fulfill certain projects, PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Economy of simple things program proved successful as an investment tool for the development of domestic production. As assigned by the Head of State the total funding of the program was increased up to KZT 1 tn,» the Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said.

Despite the current situation caused by the pandemic the number of projects this year grew more than 2.5 times from 900 to 2,600, their cost increased 3.5 times from KZT 216 bln to 700 bln. The number of workplaces is expected to reach some 20,000.

The PM added that the program gave an opportunity to realize certain projects aimed at import substitution and development of production of goods and services of national consumption.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region