Economy in Kazakhstan grows by 4.4% for 4 months

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Economy in Kazakhstan grew by 4.4% for the past 4 months,» National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

«In January-April this year Kazakhstan recorded growth acceleration in the real sector, progressive exports developments, and sustainable dynamics in the service industry,» the Minister added.

According to him, growth in the real sector made 5.1%. Business activities in the service sector increased up to 3.4%. Sales grew by 9.6%, while the construction sector by 9.5%.

Besides, transportation and warehousing grew this year by 8.4%, information and communications by 7.1%, processing industry rose by 5.8%, water supplies by 5.4%, mining industry increased by 4.4%, and agriculture by 1.9%.



