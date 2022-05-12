Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Economy in Kazakhstan grows by 4.4% for 4 months

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 May 2022, 10:38
Economy in Kazakhstan grows by 4.4% for 4 months

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Economy in Kazakhstan grew by 4.4% for the past 4 months,» National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

«In January-April this year Kazakhstan recorded growth acceleration in the real sector, progressive exports developments, and sustainable dynamics in the service industry,» the Minister added.

According to him, growth in the real sector made 5.1%. Business activities in the service sector increased up to 3.4%. Sales grew by 9.6%, while the construction sector by 9.5%.

Besides, transportation and warehousing grew this year by 8.4%, information and communications by 7.1%, processing industry rose by 5.8%, water supplies by 5.4%, mining industry increased by 4.4%, and agriculture by 1.9%.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region