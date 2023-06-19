Economic ties with Kazakhstan discussed in Norwegian provinces of Rogaland and Vestland

ROGALAND-VESTLAND. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov met with County Governor of Rogaland Bent Høie, Mayor of Bergen Linn Kristin Engo, Deputy Mayor of Stavanger Dagny Sunnanå Hausken and Deputy Mayor of Time municipality Petter Lorentz Stabel, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ambassador informed about the political reforms in Kazakhstan being implemented on the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the economic potential of our country. The parties considered prospects of Kazakh-Norwegian interregional cooperation and discussed plans for organizing joint business events in the cities of Stavanger and Bergen focused on oil and gas, green technologies, renewable energy sources, aquaculture, agriculture as well as promotion of trade through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The possibilities of implementing joint projects between the two countries were discussed during the visit of the Kazakh diplomat to such companies in Western Norway as Ennox Technology, StormGeo and Framo Group.

At the meeting with Rector of the University of Stavanger, Klaus Mohn, the Kazakh Ambassador found points of dialogue on higher education, in particular, on the opening of branches of foreign universities in Kazakhstan, academic exchanges, staff training, partnerships between universities and participation in educational fairs.

Ambassador Tursunov also met with Kazakh children who took part in the Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger. They showed a hard struggle for the prize-winning places of the tournament, despite that one of them at the age of four years became the youngest participant of the competition.

With the assistance of the head of the «Bike for Peace» movement Tore Naerland, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the Nei Til Atomvapen organization (NTA – No to Nuclear Weapons) in the city of Bryne. The meeting was dedicated to Kazakhstan’s present-day development and the efforts of President Tokayev in the field of international security, further promotion of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation processes.

In general, the trip showed broad prospects and the growing interest of the Norwegian regions in getting acquainted with our country. The parties agreed to intensify interregional cooperation across the entire spectrum of the bilateral relations and to organize business events in Stavanger and Bergen in the fall of this year.