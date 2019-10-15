Economic issues debated in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the meeting on economic issues, the Akorda press service reports.

The meeting discussed the results of the country’s socio-economic development, the realization of plans, implementation of monetary policy, subsistence allowance reforms, social development and employment issues.

Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, National Bank Chairman Yerbolat Dossayev, Labor and Social Protection Minister Birzhan Nurymbetov made reports.

The President noted that the country’s macroeconomic situation as stable at large, the key socioeconomic development indicators show positive dynamics, the same time, problems concerning economic diversification, productive employment, household income, accessibility of social benefits have not been completely resolved yet.

Tokayev charged to elaborate a package of measures to maintain the country’s macroeconomic, financial and social stability under various scenarios of the development of the situation in the world and placed an emphasis on the tasks for the realization of the current stage of Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy.

The President also tasked to develop the monetary policy strategy 2030, stressed the need to build no less than 3-5 technologically developed industries, pay attention to the implementation of the common housing policy.