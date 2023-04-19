Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 April 2023, 10:36
Economic growth in Q1 made 4.9%, Kazakh PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The economic growth in Kazakhstan in the first quarter made 4.9%,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at today’s sitting on the country’s socioeconomic development under the chairmanship of the Head of State.

«As of today, the country’s economy adapted to unfavorable external conditions and embarked on path of steady growth. Despite the complicated external situation in 2022 the real economic growth made 3.2%,» he said.

He added the country attracted 28 billion dollars of direct foreign investments, the growth rate reached 18%. The real volume of investments into equity increased by 8%.


