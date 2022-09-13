Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Economic growth in Kazakhstan in Jan-Aug made 3.1%
13 September 2022, 10:20

Economic growth in Kazakhstan in Jan-Aug made 3.1%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Economic growth in Kazakhstan in January-August this year made 3.1%,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

Real sector growth hit 3.3%, in the sphere of service by 2.3%. Construction, information and communications, transport and warehousing, sales, manufacturing industry, agriculture, and mining industry showed positive growth. The Minister noted an acceleration of growth of capital investments up to 5.7%.

Investments in public administration and social welfare doubled, investments in education grew by 59.1%, by 21.9% in sales, and by 15.7% in the construction sector.

The cities of Shymkent, Almaty as well as Almaty, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan region reported the best performance rates.


