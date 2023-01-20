Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.77 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.73 cny/kzt 68.22
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Economic growth in CA lags 3fold behind demographic growth

    20 January 2023, 14:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The population of Central Asia makes about 1% of the global population, and its aggregate economy accounts just for 0.3%,» director of Kazakhstani Institute for Strategic Research under the President of Kazakhstan Yerkin Tukumov said at today’s meeting themed «Central Asia -2023: a vision of future».

    «The population of Central Asia makes about 1% of the global population, and its aggregate economy accounts just for 0.3% which means we threefold fall or even more behind our opportunities,» he said. He stressed the need to think about a development strategy.

    «Export -raw and materials based model at large is coming to an end, and we understand, it is ineffective. It may bring at least 1-2% to the country’s GDP. It requires pursuing new structural reforms and adapting common models to some integrated Central Asian vision of our development,» he said.

    He also outlined strategic uncertainty as threat number one for Central Asia.


    Photo: kisi.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Central Asia Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
    Foreign sales of Kazakhstan grew by 34.1%
    Popular
    1 Kazakh First Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller meet
    2 National Assembly of Serbia discussed potential of comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan
    3 FIDE praises Kazakhstan for holding World Blitz Chess Championship 2022
    4 Presidential statement on holding early elections to Majilis and maslikhats
    5 Powers of maslikhats of all levels terminated by President’s decree