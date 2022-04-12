Go to the main site
    Economic growth accelerated up to 4.4% in Q1

    12 April 2022, 10:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about the main economic growth indicators in the first quarter of 2022, Kazinform reports.

    In January-March this year the country’s economic growth rates accelerated up to 4.4%. Kuantyrov reported on the growth acceleration in the country’s real economy, onward growth in exports, and sustainable growth rates in the service industry. As stated there, growth in the real economy made 5.9%, and business activity increased up to 2.8%.

    The pace of fixed investment growth made 1.5%. Capital investments, excluding the mining industry, grew by 0.6%. Investments into construction rose by 2.2. times, into education by 2.2 times, public administration and social services by 78.5%. He noted the best indicators were recorded in the city of Shymkent, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions.

    As earlier reported, this January-February the foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan increased by 53% to reach USD 18.2 bln. Export grew by 71.4% to stand at USD 12.1 bln. Thereat, the country’s processed goods export rose by 47% to hit USD 3.5 bln,» Kuantyrov said.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
