20 October 2022, 16:50

Ecology Ministry to announce soon comprehensive plan of water sector’s development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan intends to improve the system of water resources management. Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev said it at a press conference today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the Ministry presently prepares a draft concept of development of the country’s water resources management system for 2023-2027. The document covers two main areas: 1) improvement of the water management system and 2) water demand management for sustainable development.

The goal of the concept is to address the problems related to the conservation and rational use of the country’s water resources, balancing the needs of the economic and environmental sectors.

The concept will also include a 3-year comprehensive plan of development of water sector drafted as per the presidential instructions. The draft comprehensive plan will be submitted for the Water Council’s session in the nearest time, he added.

Фото: grander.com

