Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Ecology ministry offers Charyn national park development concept

    21 August 2020, 13:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and National Resources has presented a concept of developing the Charyn State National Natural Park, Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    There are four tourist routes within the park, including Charyn Canyon, the Valley of Castles, the Kurgan burials, and the Temirlik Small Canyon.

    According to Yerlan Nysanbayev, Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and National Resources, last year saw 20,640 tourists visit the park which enabled it to earn 16 million 700 thousand tenge.

    He also pointed out the importance to develop the park's infrastructure, including installment of parking spaces, observation platforms, gazebos, benches, WCs, informative signs, information stands. He went on to say that the park lacks investments as well as financial mechanisms to attract investments to promote ecotourism.

    He added that the Ministry of Culture and Sport, KazakhTourism Company have turned to the international experiences of the USA, Andorra, and Europe. In particular, the US legislative framework on ecotourism development, approaches and mechanisms have been surveyed. Conceptual approaches have been worked out to develop ecotourism within the park.

    Creation of two modern visit-centers, development of the park’s four routes, creation of ethnic villages, installment of three observation platforms, development of glamping, camping and caravanning, catering facilities and souvenir shops are planned as part of ecotourism development.

    According to the Ministry, the indicative budget for development of the national park is 3.7 billion tenge.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism Nature
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    4 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    5 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone