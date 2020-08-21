Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Ecology ministry offers Charyn national park development concept

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 August 2020, 13:55
Ecology ministry offers Charyn national park development concept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and National Resources has presented a concept of developing the Charyn State National Natural Park, Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

There are four tourist routes within the park, including Charyn Canyon, the Valley of Castles, the Kurgan burials, and the Temirlik Small Canyon.

According to Yerlan Nysanbayev, Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and National Resources, last year saw 20,640 tourists visit the park which enabled it to earn 16 million 700 thousand tenge.

He also pointed out the importance to develop the park's infrastructure, including installment of parking spaces, observation platforms, gazebos, benches, WCs, informative signs, information stands. He went on to say that the park lacks investments as well as financial mechanisms to attract investments to promote ecotourism.

He added that the Ministry of Culture and Sport, KazakhTourism Company have turned to the international experiences of the USA, Andorra, and Europe. In particular, the US legislative framework on ecotourism development, approaches and mechanisms have been surveyed. Conceptual approaches have been worked out to develop ecotourism within the park.

Creation of two modern visit-centers, development of the park’s four routes, creation of ethnic villages, installment of three observation platforms, development of glamping, camping and caravanning, catering facilities and souvenir shops are planned as part of ecotourism development.

According to the Ministry, the indicative budget for development of the national park is 3.7 billion tenge.


Tourism   Nature   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15