    Ecology ministry names new Chairman of Committee on Geology

    24 August 2020, 10:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the order of the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Talgat Satiyev has been named the new Chairman of the Ministry’s Committee on Geology, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

    The East Kazakhstan region native graduated from the Semipalatinsk Geological College, the V.I.Lenin Kazakh National Polytechnic Institute where he studied geophysics and engineering.

    From 2013 till 2014, Satiyev headed the Geology Department of Vostkaznedra in Ust-Kamenogorsk city. He acted as a deputy chairman of the Committee on Geology and Subsoil Use of the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan until 2019.

    Prior his new appointment, he worked as a deputy chairman of the Committee on Geology of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.


