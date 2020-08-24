Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Ecology ministry names new Chairman of Committee on Geology

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 August 2020, 10:52
Ecology ministry names new Chairman of Committee on Geology

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the order of the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Talgat Satiyev has been named the new Chairman of the Ministry’s Committee on Geology, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

The East Kazakhstan region native graduated from the Semipalatinsk Geological College, the V.I.Lenin Kazakh National Polytechnic Institute where he studied geophysics and engineering.

From 2013 till 2014, Satiyev headed the Geology Department of Vostkaznedra in Ust-Kamenogorsk city. He acted as a deputy chairman of the Committee on Geology and Subsoil Use of the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan until 2019.

Prior his new appointment, he worked as a deputy chairman of the Committee on Geology of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.


Laws, decrees, orders   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation