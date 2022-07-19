19 July 2022 13:58

Ecology Ministry calls for in-depth study of saiga population regulation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Ecology is expected to make the decision on the regulation of saiga population only after an in-depth study, Minister Serikkali Brekeshev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«After strong criticism from the President, we have gathered one more time with all stakeholders, government agencies, associations and researchers. We have once again discussed the issues of regulation of saiga population. We have arrived at the conclusion that it is necessary to carry out an in-depth study on migration routes, habitat and food reserves,» Minister Brekeshev said at a press briefing of the ministry at the Central Communications Service.

Moreover, Serikkali Brekeshev didn’t rule out the chance that the study may take up to couple of years.

He also added that it is highly unlikely that the saiga population will constantly grow and expressed hope that the ministry and stakeholders will arrive at the right decision.

Photo: ortcom.kz